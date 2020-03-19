In the know. Daniel Dae Kim revealed he tested positive for coronavirus after filming a TV show in New York City.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 19. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful.”

He added: “Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

The Hawaii Five-O alum opened up about his diagnosis, how it started and where he’s at today in a social media video from his home in Hawaii. The actor explained that he was working in NYC for three weeks on New Amsterdam and after it halted production like many other shows, he flew home to his family amid the outbreak. At the time he wasn’t showing any signs.

When he was about to land back home, he started to notice “scratchiness” in his throat which was “unlike how I usually get sick.”

“I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own,” after calling his doctor. Despite feeling OK to start, later that night he said he felt “tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise.”

The Lost alum went to a drive-thru testing facility in Honolulu to get tested the next day, which he noted was the only time he’s left his house since arriving back in Hawaii. That was last Wednesday, and a week later, he feels much better.

He revealed that he never actually went to a hospital, but he did stay quarantined away from his family in a room, drank fluids, rested and took medicine prescribed by his doctor.

“I actually started feeling better the day after. Today, even though I’m not a 100 percent, I’m pretty close,” Kim said. “I was sick, I still am. Thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life or death.”

“For several days, I was in bed,” he continued. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is. If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones.”

He added: “For the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines.”

The Hellboy star explained that he wasn’t going to speak about his diagnosis because of potential backlash over his celebrity status and the possibility of getting special treatment.

“I believe healthcare for all is a right, not a privilege,” he explained. “The virus doesn’t care about race, or gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether you’re rich or poor, or your immigration status, only we seem to care about that.”

Kim added: “I was fortunate, and I was grateful.”

The South Korea native’s family has since been tested and does not have the virus, which he says is a blessing.

“Hopefully I am on the other side of this,” the actor told his fans before thanking the doctors and medical professionals fighting this disease.

“I feel terrible knowing thinking that I could’ve given this to anyone, let alone people that I value spending time with,” he said, noting that we’re all in this together.

Days before Kim opened up about his self-quarantine tactics and coronavirus battle, his former Lost costar, Evangeline Lilly, revealed that she and her family are living life “#businessasusual,” including dropping off her kids at a gymnastics camp.

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment,” the actress responded to one Instagram user after receiving backlash for her Monday, March 16 post about not practicing social distancing. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress, 40, dismissed the seriousness of COVID-19 calling it a type of “respiratory flu” and then argued in another comment that the U.S. government is overreacting to the outbreak.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

