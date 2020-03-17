Under fire. Vanessa Hudgens spoke out soon after her controversial comments about the coronavirus made headlines.

“Yesterday, I did an Instagram live and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” the 31-year-old actress said on Tuesday, March 17, via her Instagram Stories. “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too.”

Hudgens added that she is taking the coronavirus concerns seriously. “Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means,” she said. “I am home. … Stay inside.”

The High School Musical alum’s remarks came after she received backlash for her insensitive comments about the global coronavirus pandemic during a live Q&A on Monday, March 16.

“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry,” Hudgens said, referring to reports that the government may suggest people remain under self-quarantine until the summer. “It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it … yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible but, like, inevitable?”

As her comments continued to make headlines, Hudgens released a statement apologizing via social media.

“Hey guys, I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

She concluded: “I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”