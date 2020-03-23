Madonna is the latest famous face to come under fire for her remarks about coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

The 61-year-old singer stripped down in a bathtub full of rose petals and took to Instagram to discuss how the virus doesn’t discriminate.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” Madonna said while piano music played in the background. “It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

The “Material Girl” singer went on to say what is “terrible” — and also “wonderful” — about coronavirus, which has killed more than 14,700 people worldwide.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways — and what’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” she said. “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Social media users were quick to critique Madonna’s remarks in the comments section.

“This video is stupid. We all know thay (SIC) **[sic] you are in your own rich confinement,” one person wrote. “You live in other reality Madge. Stop it. With petals on your rich bath, oh my god. Covid19 mades distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivialize this awful situation please.”

A second fan wrote, “But when you are rich you can afford your own respiratory machine.”

“Sorry my queen, love u so much but we’re not equal,” a third person wrote. “We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy.”

Madonna, who has yet to publicly respond to the backlash, is not the first celebrity to make headlines for their controversial comments amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Vanessa Hudgens apologized after she said that people dying of virus was “inevitable” via Instagram live.

“Hey guys, I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday,” the former Disney star said on March 17. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

Hudgens concluded: “I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

