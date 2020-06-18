Above and beyond! Jon Gosselin opened up about his girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s relationship with his children in honor of her big day.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover and companion!!!” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 43, captioned a Wednesday, June 17, Instagram slideshow. “I couldn’t have made it this far with out you. I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!! Love you to death!!!”

In the social media upload, the former reality star shared a selfie with the nurse practitioner, as well as a photo of her by the beach.

Conrad has two kids of her own, while Gosselin shares twins Madelyn and Cara, 19, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, 16, with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. Jon currently has custody of Collin and Hannah.

Last month, Collin gave a glimpse of his bond with his dad’s girlfriend. “Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” the teenager captioned his holiday tribute via Instagram. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He went on to write, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Collin’s relationship with his mom, 45, however, is strained. Jon revealed in a February “First Class Fatherhood” podcast episode that he has “no contact” with Kate. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin]. We have parent alienation and sibling alienation.”

Jon has been documenting his time spent with his son and his sister Hannah since they moved in with him, from Christmas celebrations to smiling selfies.