Sibling situation. Jon Gosselin is not happy with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, and the restrictions he claims she placed on their son Collin.

“Kate has a no contact with him,” Jon, 42, told Alec Lace during the Sunday, February 2, episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. Collin and his daughter Hannah, who are two of Jon’s 15-year-old sextuplets, live with him, while the remaining four, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, who he shares with Kate, 44, live with her. The exes’ eldest children, twins Cara and Madelyn, 19, are at college.

“Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” the Pennsylvania native claimed. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin].”

He added: “We have parent alienation and sibling alienation” which is why he’s trying “to get family therapy.”

His goal is to get his kids access to the rest of their siblings by the time they are able to drive. If the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum has learned anything through his 12 years of battling Kate over custody of their children it’s to never stop fighting.

“It’s getting better now that the kids are getting older,” the former reality star said on Sunday. “Custody is left up to my children, so if they decided to go live with Mom or decide to live with Dad it’s up to them.”

“I didn’t give up,” he said in regard to his focus on being in his children’s lives. “I mean, I pretty much go to court every month over some custody dispute.”

Jon and Kate split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, but they have spent years arguing over the children. In 2018, Jon went to court to gain custody of Collin, who Kate sent to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute, a boarding school for special needs children. Last year, he filed papers again over claims that she allowed TLC to film the children for her reality show, despite Jon refusing to sign work permits.

In October, the father of eight told Us Weekly exclusively that he didn’t have high hopes for coparenting with his ex. “I don’t think coparenting is ever going to exist between us because we are never going to see eye to eye,” the DJ told Us at the time.

He explained that Kate’s interference has caused issues for Hannah and Collin with their siblings and has kept him out of his other six kids’ lives.

“I agree [that they are my children] but their mother [Kate] puts roadblocks all the way,” Jon said. “So, at this point I’ve agreed that as long as Hannah and Collin still talk to their siblings and the kids can interact with each other, then that’s fine with me. I’ll go along. And I don’t have no direct contact as of right now.”

Kate hasn’t addressed Jon’s latest claims but has spoken out about her estranged ex in the past. In 2013, the reality TV star posted a statement on her blog, writing, “I find it very heart breaking that my children’s father chooses a public forum to discuss his current opinions of the ‘development’ of our children. These opinions are, in reality, value judgements made about our children and they are based on his limited visits (albeit mutually agreed upon) with our children.”