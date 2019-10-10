Jon Gosselin Slams Ex-Wife Kate for Allowing Kids to Film Kate Plus 8





Not happy. Jon Gosselin spoke out against ex-wife Kate Gosselin after she let their children appear on a Kate Plus 8 special despite a judge ruling that filming was not good for the kids.

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious,” Jon, 42, told DailyMailTV in an interview published on Thursday, October 10. “[The network] didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big businesses and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right.”

He added: “The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex-wife and TLC had other ideas. They put profits and ratings ahead of the well-being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

Jon and Kate, 44, are parents of 19-year-old twins Cara and Mady as well as 15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah. The exes announced their separation in June 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce the following December.

According to DailyMailTV, a judge ruled in 2018 that the minor children were not permitted to film. However, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah appeared in a special “College Bound” episode on October 1. Hannah and Collin, meanwhile, live with Jon.

The DJ claimed in September that he fears for his other six children’s safety. “I do know what [Kate’s] capable of, whether it’s mental or physical [abuse],” he said at the time. “I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind.”

He also alleged that the kids do not want to be on television anymore. “They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother,” he claimed. “They don’t want to film. They said they have to film. That’s heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They’re kids.”

According to Jon, Collin stayed in a special needs institution for years without cause until he begged his father to get him out. “Kate … couldn’t deal with him,” he told DailyMailTV last month, noting that his son has ADHD. “He was alone for three and a half years with no parents, all alone. It was inhumane.”

