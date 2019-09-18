



Jon Gosselin removed his son, Collin, from Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in 2018 after he begged for help.

“Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you,” Collin, 15, wrote in a June 2017 letter obtained by DailyMailTV on Wednesday, September 17. “I told Mom [Kate Gosselin] I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers. She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior.”

He added in the letter, which Collin’s roommate reportedly smuggled out: “Please help me and let me meet Colleen [Conrad, Jon’s girlfriend]. I’m counting on you to get me out of here. Daddy, I love you. save me. Please come FAST. I love you. Help me. BYE.”

Collin, who now lives with his father, 42, and sister Hannah, spent three years “caged” in the special needs institution despite only being diagnosed with ADHD, Jon told the outlet. “Kate … couldn’t deal with him,” the Pennsylvania native went on to say. “He was alone for three and a half years with no parents, all alone. It was inhumane.”

After Jon received the letter written in crayon from his son, he “raised the money to get a lawyer and went through the courts to get joint legal custody” only to have Collin moved to another institution five hours away in Pittsburgh. “I’d drive out to Pittsburgh to visit him as much as I could and eventually it progressed to overnight stays before he was finally released into my custody,” Jon explained.

He added that Collin is now “an honor roll student, really smart [and] really intuitive.”

The DJ and Kate, 44, welcomed their twins Madelyn and Cara, 18, in 2000, followed by sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, in 2004. Six years later, the former couple called it quits after a decade of marriage.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kate’s rep for comment.

