Growing up fast! Jon Gosselin proved he was a proud dad after he celebrated sending off his children, Collin and Hannah, to their first year of high school.

Gosselin, 42, shared photos ahead of his children’s big day to Instagram on Monday, August 26. He led with a shot of the 15-year-old’s posing together, to which he followed with individual snaps he took beside each kid.

“FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it,” he captioned the post. “Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!”

Gosselin’s teenagers are two of the sextuplets he welcomed with now ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, in 2004. The four other sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel — live with the Kate Plus Date star.

The former couple also share 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara.

“Hannah lives with me full time, and then Collin,” Jon told E! News in December 2018. “Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden, they’re with their mom, and then the twins are 18, so they’re adults.”

Jon explained the status of his relationship with the remaining four sextuplets, adding: “The other four aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Jon and Kate, who wed in 1999, announced their separation on their former TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, in 2009. Jon revealed in 2016 that he “lost everything” after divorcing Kate and exiting their TLC series. “I haven’t seen all of my kids together in about three years,” he previously shared on The Steve Harvey Show. “I only get what I get. Whoever comes down the driveway, that’s who I get.”

Jon told Us Weekly that his last meeting with all eight children was “not good.”

“It was just volatile and a lot going on,” he told Us exclusively in December 2018. “It was just not a good time. Like, forced custody and all that kind of stuff.”

