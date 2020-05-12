Everything We Know About Kate Gosselin’s Relationship With Son Collin

On the outs. Kate Gosselin and her son Collin have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

The Kate Plus Date star welcomed Collin and his sextuplet siblings — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in 2004 with her now-ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. The little ones joined twins Madelyn and Cara, who arrived four years earlier.

The reality stars, who tied the knot in 1999, called it quits a decade after their nuptials and began battling for custody of their children.

“Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate,” Kate said during a May 2009 episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8. “I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don’t know if I can say that anymore.”

While the former couple were granted shared physical custody of their kids, Jon revealed in 2016 that he hadn’t seen all eight of his kids together in three years. “I only get what I get,” the DJ told Steve Harvey at the time. “Most of the time, I get four.”

He went on to tell Entertainment Tonight that same year: “[The twins] stopped coming [at 12 or 13]. I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want, be with your friends’ and then it just became, ‘They’re not coming.’ Then I had six [kids]. I was just focusing on the ones that did come and then a couple years went by and then Collin stopped coming. I thought, maybe he just wants to do stuff with Mommy or whatever, and then it became long-term.”

The prep cook later found out that Collin was receiving treatment for behavioral issues. In 2018, Jon had the teenager removed from the Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute. Collin and his sister Hannah now live with their dad.

“Happy Birthday dad!!!!” Collin wrote via Instagram in April 2020, less than one week after Kate’s birthday. “To the coolest most amazing dad, and the one who’s always there for me, the one who’s always had my back, thank you so much and have a great one!!!”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Kate and Collin’s relationship over the years, from handwritten letters to shady Mother’s Day messages.