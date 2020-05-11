Sending birthday wishes to her bunch! Kate Gosselin celebrated her and Jon Gosselin’s sextuplets’ 16th year with a sweet social media message.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!” the Kate Plus Date star, 45, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 10, for Leah, Hannah, Collin, Joel, Alexis and Aaden. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!”

In the social media upload, the reality star, who also shares twins Madelyn and Cara, 18, with Jon, 43, showed off some of the cereal her youngest kids had requested, as well as a birthday banner and blue cups.

The tribute came the same day that Collin wished his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, a happy Mother’s Day, appearing to shade his mom.

“I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” the teenager captioned an Instagram selfie. “Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get. I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights.”

He went on to write, “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Collin and his sister Hannah currently live with their dad. Collin is estranged from his other siblings, while Hannah is in contact with them, Jon revealed in February.

“Kate has no contact with [Collin],” he went on to say during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast at the time. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous.”

Jon and Kate married in 1999 and split a decade later.