Looking inward. The coronavirus pandemic has affected people from all walks of life — and has taken its toll on all aspects of daily life.

In addition to halting Hollywood productions and changing fashion houses into mask and personal protective equipment factories, celebrities and citizens alike have been battling mental health problems and the ups and downs brought about by the stress of the crisis and quarantine.

Lili Reinhart, Shawn Mendes and Julianne Hough have opened up to their followers about their personal struggles while sharing tips for easing the fears of COVID-19 and the “new normal.”

“It’s been an incredibly hard month for all of us,” the Riverdale star wrote via Instagram on April 17. “And although this quarantine is isolating and extremely challenging for those of us who struggle with mental health, I have learned a lot about myself during this time. I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through my best and my worst.”

The Hustlers actress opened up her journey with her new dog, Milo, who was attacked by a bigger dog, and how she’s leaned on her friends and family from afar.

“At the end of the day, all we have is each other,” she explained. “And all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love as hard as you can because the people around you may need it more than you think.”

Mendes revealed a guide to taking care of one’s mental health during the heightened-stress times, admitting that “10 deep breaths in a moment of stress is magic.” He told Time that people shouldn’t be “frustrated” if they “feel trapped or stressed.”

“This is a hard time for everyone and you deserve patience from yourself,” the Canadian singer told the outlet on April 16. “My emotions have been all over the place … some days I’m OK, and others it’s scary. Acknowledging the feelings out loud helps me process them and move forward. I am trying to be kind and compassionate to myself.”

Other stars, including Jana Kramer, Christopher Wood and Josh Gad have offered fans love and support via social media. They have opted to share checklists about mental health and cried alongside their followers as they show solidarity during the turmoil-filled time.

Scroll down to see how stars are working on their mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.