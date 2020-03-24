Giving back! As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a devastating toll on citizens nationwide, the fashion industry is stepping up to help combat the spread of the virus.

Hollywood Hits Pause on Filming, Concert Tours and More Over Coronavirus: See the List

Everyone from independent designers to big-name fashion brands are producing personal protective equipment in response to the country’s critical shortage of medical supplies.

Former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano made headlines when he responded to New York governor Cuomo’s desperate plea for “gloves, gowns and masks.” The 34-year-old tweeted at the public official on Friday, March 20 and wrote, “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.”

The Fashion and Clothing Retail Stores Closing Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Siriano uploaded a video revealing what the face masks look like on Saturday, March 21 — proving that his team is working quickly to produce hundreds per day for medical professionals.

While Siriano works to ship out face masks to those who need them most, Brandon Maxwell is actively working to manufacture medical gowns, according to an Instagram statement by the luxury label on March 21.

To ensure that the gowns are safe for a hospital setting, the team stated: “We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much-needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis.”

In an Instagram announcement issued on March 18, Pyer Moss disclosed that it has converted its NYC office into a donation center for N95 masks and medical gloves. Instead of producing and manufacturing items, the label hopes to receive brand-new supplies to redistribute to medical workers.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The label’s CEO, Kerby Jean-Raymond, has also put aside $5,000 to purchase these in-demand items and is actively searching for leads as to where they can be obtained.

Keep scrolling to find out how more American fashion designers and brands are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.