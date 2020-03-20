Christian Siriano to the rescue! The Project Runway winner turned beloved celebrity designer offered his team of seamstresses to help make masks for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some,” the 34-year-old wrote in a Tweet on Friday, March 20. “I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.”

New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted back, “Thank you. Please follow back and we will DM you.”

Naturally, a lot of fans were touched by the news. “This is amazing!!! Love seeing stuff like this,” wrote one user. “You’re incredible @CSiriano New York is lucky to have you.”

Another tweeted, “If only every designer that has staff that could sew would do this hospitals everywhere would have face masks.”

Former democratic presidential candidate Corey Booker also got in on the celebration, encouraging others to do the same, “Thank you @CSiriano ! Who else can help? We are #OneNewYork.”

But that was no problem! Many had already come out in large droves to offer support.

“There are many unemployed Broadway wardrobe workers also wanting to do this work but we are unable to find an actual trustworthy resource we can work with,” wrote one user. “@IATSELocal764 has members ready willing and able!”

“I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo,” commented apron-making brand Hedley & Bennett. “We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message!”

The governor went on to thank Siriano again, tweeting out separately, “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

Now that’s the kind of Friday uplift we all needed!

