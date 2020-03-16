Many fashion brands are working to ensure the health and safety of their customers during the coronavirus outbreak, making the hard decision to close down brick-and-mortar stores.

From cool-kid fashion brands like Opening Ceremony and 3.1 Phillip Lim to sustainable favorites like Reformation and Rothy’s to mass producers Gap and Nike, the spread of COVID-19 is pushing pretty much any company with a physical store to close its doors. However, the good news is many have work from home policies that will allow customers to purchase must-haves online until things get better. In fact, home deliveries are a great way to continue supporting many local and national businesses during this difficult time, while still practicing social distancing and self quarantine.

With that being said, under these tricky circumstances some CEOs asked that people be patient with any delays they may experience, as companies big and small navigate the unchartered territory.

“We apologize that over the next two weeks, there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience,” Patagonia’s CEO and president Rose Marcario wrote in a statement.

It’s not all bad news, though. Some companies announced that they will even continue paying their employees who can’t work from home and are forced to take time off work. This includes favorites like Reformation, Rothy’s and Lululemon.

To see all the fashion and clothing stores closed because of the coronavirus, keep scrolling. And please note that we will continue to update this list as more news is shared.

