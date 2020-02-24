Jessica Simpson’s oldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, may be following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to creating a fashion brand.

On Saturday, February 22, the 39-year-old spoke at the Create & Cultivate panel in L.A., sharing the most adorable tidbit about her daughter’s interest in the style business.

“My oldest daughter is 7 and she’s very into sketching so she thinks if she makes a sketch I can just take it into the office and she’ll get it the next day,” the Open Book author said. “It’s actually a really beautiful and adorable thing. Right now she’s really into her stuffed animals and dressing her stuffed animals so we have to have a wedding coming up for her stuffed animals that are puppies. We are having a fake puppy wedding with all gowns that she designed. It’s really pretty cute!”

Uh, yeah it is!

The apple doesn’t seem to fall too far from the tree in terms of creating standout looks. During the event, the mom of three also shared what it was like to build her fashion label from the ground up.

“The Jessica Simpson collection really happened in a very organic way,” she said, explaining that it all started when she was shooting her reality show, Newlyweds. She noticed a large group of women who wanted to dress like her!

“People would come up to me and say, ‘I want to wear what you’re wearing,’ and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I have all of these people sending me free clothes and it’s selling so why not try it myself?’ That way I know what I can dress people in because I feel like I’m your everyday woman.”

She continued, “I just know how to understand comfortable fashion and also I know how good a compliment feels and it can really change your day. The confidence you gain from one compliment is pretty amazing.”

This mentality is something she’s tried to pass on to her children. “I always tell my kids, ‘if you see someone at school today tell them what you love about their outfit or their smile or anything like that’ because it really changes a person’s outlook on the day.”

