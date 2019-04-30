Kim Kardashian has worn some of the most iconic outfits of our time. But without good old fashion dress fittings, none of them would be possible. As much as we love a red carpet moment, we just cannot get enough of the behind-the-scenes snaps the Keeping Up With Kardashians star shares from her super exclusive fashion fittings on social media.

In one of her first BTS photos on November 21, 2018, the KKW Beauty founder showed off what was likely the fitting for her look at the 2018 LACMA Art and Film Gala. She wrote in the caption that she came across the old picture, noting that, “sometimes the fittings look better then the actual final look.” Without a small train and higher spaghetti strap sleeves, the look is slightly different but equally as gorgeous.

Another one of our favorites: On January 15, 2019, she posted a throwback fitting picture from when she was trying out her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Angels Halloween costume. Even though this look didn’t make the cut, we almost like it more than her final costume. The wings along with the silver encrusted bodice make it almost too much of a standout look. After all, she had to blend in with her sisters.

In a pic from February 8, 2019, she accused fast-fashion brands of stealing her looks before she even wears them! “Going through old fitting pics and found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead),” she wrote in the caption. “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?”

On March 29, 2019, the mom of three posed in a sparkly pink minidress and teased that she has “fitting pics for days.” Here’s hoping!

As we await more behind-the-scenes photos from the sexy fashionista, keep scrolling to see some of the reality star’s best fitting pictures!