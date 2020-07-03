No one does a #bikinigram quite like a Victoria’s Secret model. To prove it, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up some of the world-famous supermodels’ hottest swimwear moments from social media.

Unsurprisingly, the models are just as good at modeling in swimwear for their Instagram feeds as they are on the runway and for professional campaigns. From tiny bikinis to stylish one-pieces, these sought-after top models know how to make anything look like a million bucks.

Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro and Sara Sampaio are among the Victoria’s Secrets Angels who frequently bless their millions of Instagram followers with smokin’ swimwear snaps. And retired Angels’ Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima may have hung up their wings a while ago, but that’s not stopping them from showing off their toned bods on social media.

Candice Swanepoel is yet another VS model who’s nailed her swim style. She used her professional swimwear expertise to create her very own sustainable swimwear brand named Tropic of C. The mom of two loves to pose in new pieces from her line, mixing things up with sexy video clips and creative shots.

If you’re here for some modeling advice, here’s a helpful tip. According to Instagram pics posted by the VS models, two of the key components of a killer #bikinigram are the environment and your swimsuit’s accessories. The majority of their pics are snapped on the beach or on a yacht (casual!) and they always accessorize with a fun headband, bold sunglasses and/or eye-catching jewelry.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite Victoria’s Secret Angels, models and alum wearing their sexiest swimwear in real life!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)