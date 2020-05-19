If you’re just like Us, you’re dedicated to keeping up with the stars of Bachelor Nation on social media. Besides staying up to date on who’s dating who, we’re particularly invested in the trendy swimwear the franchise’s leading ladies love to wear to the beach and beyond.

Thankfully, former contestants aren’t shy about sharing their favorite swimwear brands and styles on the ‘gram. They’re no strangers to posting bikini-clad mirror selfies, beach-bound photos in stylish one-pieces and throwbacks from tropical vacations.

Take Hannah Godwin, for example. The season 23 Bachelor contestant slayed in a jaguar-print bikini from the celeb-loved brand Monday Swimwear on May 17. She cured a case of the quarantine blues by getting her tan on in the driveway.

Virginia native and season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller took a creative approach to her bikini selfie on May 16. She posted a black-and-white mirror snap of her in a skimpy white two-piece. Fellow cast member Hannah Ann Sluss commented on the pic and said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Goals!!! You look amazing!!!!”

And new mom Lauren Luyendyk posed for adorable pics with her daughter Alessi in March, wearing a sporty color-blocked swim top and bottoms from Vida Moulin.

The reality stars are big into one-pieces, too. Tayshia Adams wore a pink gingham number from Judith March to the beach in Florida and the suit was the ultimate combination of cute and sexy. And Rachel Lindsay stunned in an asymmetrical color-blocked Summersalt suit destined to live in your summer wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see your favorite Bachelor Nation stars wearing sexy bikinis, chic one-pieces and everything in-between.

