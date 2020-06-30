Kate Hudson is one hot mama! The Golden Globe winner has a seriously enviable physique and she isn’t afraid to show it off in a swimsuit every now and again. And oh boy, are the numbers chic!

From long-sleeve bikinis to plunging halter one-pieces, the Almost Famous actress seriously knows how to work it in stylish swimwear. Then there are certain looks that show off her totally toned tummy, because, why not?!

“I’m pretty comfortable with my body,” she told Telegraph back in 2011. “I’m imperfect. The imperfections are there. People are going to see them, but I take the view you only live once.”

So how exactly does she stay in shape? She simply just breaks a sweat everyday. “Even if it’s just for 20 minutes,” Hudson said in an interview with Self. “That said, sweating every day doesn’t mean you have to go crazy.”

But she says it isn’t about what she looks like. It’s about how she feels. “If you work out for vanity, you’re going to hit walls that are going to feel really bad. Now, my fitness ambition is internal. It’s about feeling connected to myself.”

After all, the mom of four also loves to show off her baby bumps in super cool two-pieces. For instance, in June 2019, she shared a snap of herself while pregnant on vacation wearing a teeny tiny string bikini.

To see the movie star slay in all kinds of different, chic swimsuits, keep scrolling!

