Finally! The swimwear collection we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Good American dropped its first-ever swim line and co-founder Khloé Kardashian looks off the charts as she models some of the hottest designs.

Since launching back in 2016 as an inclusive denim and bodysuits line, the brand has continued to expand its body positive message into other fashionable areas such as activewear — and now swim!

On Tuesday, June 24, the brand launched Good Swim just in time for summer 2020. Maintaining their body confident approach, each and every suit was designed with women of all shapes and sizes in mind.

Some features to help achieve this include a tummy-tuck addition that helps certain styles create a flattering, smooth fit, double drawstrings and wide straps for extra support, and thick belts to accentuate the waist. Not to mention, there are also all kinds of adjustable options for bikini tops and bottoms to help ensure a more customized fit help women feel their best.

Besides swimsuits, there are also tons of stylish accessories and cover-ups, like long flowy robes, sexy sarongs and a number of belts. And we want pretty much all of them.

Overall, there are 30 different pieces available to purchase. Prices range from $29 – $139, making these chic designs incredibly affordable.

Keep scrolling to shop the sexiest, coolest looks, from animal-print bikinis to super sleek one-pieces, as modeled by Khloe herself.

