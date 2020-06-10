Lizzo Shares a Powerful Message While Showing Off Her Chic Athleisure Style

Lizzo is serving up another one of her much-needed body positive messages in a TikTok video featuring lots of different skin-baring looks.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Grammy Award-winning artist posted a TikTok showing off her curvy figure while working out in chic athleisure wear and working it in super sexy lingerie and swimsuits.

In a voiceover, the “Good as Hell” singer explains that she has been working out consistently for five years. “It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she said. “And you know what type that is? None of your f—ing business.”

She continued, “Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job. So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f—ing self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also about what happens on the inside.”

In the series of shots edited together, the 32-year-old looks as beautiful as ever, exercising in some and striking a pose for the camera in others. We only wish we looked as good as her on the bike, glistening with a smooth, even, makeup-free complexion. As for her workout gear, between the blue Nike bodysuit and the black-and-yellow legging and sports bra combo, we’re taking notes for our next gym session.

To conclude her concise, powerful message, she says, “Namaste, have a great day.”

