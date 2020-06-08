TikTok User Finds Yet Another Wardrobe Malfunction in 'Gossip Girl'

A TikTok user spotted yet another hilarious wardrobe malfunction in CW teen drama Gossip Girl — and the Internet can’t get enough.

“Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” the TikTok-er, @triciaerb3, asked her followers.

The Gossip Girl fan noticed the error in Season 5, Episode 3, named “Jewel of Denial.” In the clip, Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) and Dan Humphry (played by Penn Badgley) are filmed walking arm-in-arm at a party, engaged in conversation.

But behind them, the TikTok user discovered an actress wearing just one black heel to match her minidress. She goes barefoot on her other foot and raises it like a ballet dancer to make it look like she was wearing a heel.

The episode originally aired in October of 2011, proving that producers almost got away with the error!

Viewers were quick to speculate why the actress was only wearing one shoe. ‘Sometimes background actors think their part of a body won’t be in the shot so they don’t listen and get fully dressed when they say action,” said one user.

Another commented, “I bet her other shoe broke … they were ready to shoot … they probably told her it wouldn’t be in the shot anyway lol.”

Last month, Gossip Girl fans went wild over yet another mistake involving Serena Van Der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively) while watching Season 6, Episode 4, named “Portrait of a Lady Alexander.”

In the first few frames of the scene, the socialite wore a curve-hugging peach dress. But in the next, it appears as though she updated her ensemble, wearing a pair of black sweatpants underneath the fancy number.

This episode aired in 2012. Apparently the show is no stranger to wardrobe faux pas.

The people of TikTok love spotting errors in TV shows. In fact, it’s turning into a hobby as some continue to isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Quarantine got everyone analyzing every single scene and I’m here for it,” one TikTok user declared.

