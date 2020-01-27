That’s it! We’re officially declaring Lizzo the style winner of the 2020 Grammy Awards. With four costume changes, how could we not?!

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

On Sunday, January 26, the 31-year-old songstress attended the 62nd annual Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, shutting down the red carpet in a white Versace dress that was inspired by icons Diana Ross and Cher. The classic number had beautiful crystal details throughout and was paired with a faux fur boa she wore in the crooks of her elbows, true diva style. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! She continued to bring it throughout the affair, including her opening performance.

She kicked off the ceremony with a show-stopping medley of “Because I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” for which she wore two ensembles. The first was a custom Christian Siriano ball gown, a standout in its own right, with sparkly crystal adornments and an extra-large skirt. Then for the second half of the performance, Lizzo quickly changed into a neon bodysuit paired with sequin-covered combat boots.

Ranked: The Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Aside from Sunday night, on Saturday she hit up a couple of pre-Grammy parties in some seriously cool numbers. One was a tuxedo-inspired bodysuit paired with fishnet stockings; the other, a feather-embellished minidress that was the perfect combination of sweet and sexy.

Keep scrolling to see every single look the Grammy Award winner rocked at the 2020 Grammys.