Lizzo was a red carpet standout at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. But it wasn’t just her white Versace gown inspired by Diana Ross that delivered. Her beauty game was off the charts, especially her blinged-out nails.

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Celeb manicurist Eri Ishizu spilled the details exclusively with Us on the inspiration behind the look and how she created it.

“I was inspired by the eight nominations she received so we painted on the ‘8’ to symbolize that,” she explained. “It also symbolizes the infinity symbol which is representative of her career.”

To accomplish the design, Ishizu used primer and then painted on a Christian Louboutin The Nudes in Madame Est Nue for a creamy base with a subtle sheen. Using the brand’s Metallinudes in Goldissima, she painted on the “8’s” and then glued on the dangling crystals. To give it a shiny finish, she applied a layer of Christian Louboutin Loubi Gloss top coat.

The Wildest Hair and Makeup on the Grammy Awards 2020 Red Carpet

“We started prepping the night before because of all her rehearsals today. We finalized everything including the crystals right before she went on the red carpet. Everything all together probably took about two-and-a-half hours. We make it into a party though — everyone on her glam team, we’re all really close. We were all hanging out at her house together last night.”

Other members of her team included hairstylist ShelbeNiece Swain, who gave the “Truth Hurts” singer soft waves that perfectly complemented her elegant ensemble and Alexx Mayo, who created a shimmery eye and rosy cheeks.

Swain achieved the Old Hollywood look by using using theGHD Curve Curling Iron to create the waves and locked them in with both Matrix Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray and the flexible version to ensure the strands still had a big of natural movement. “The Matrix Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray is a must have,” she told Us.

As for the makeup, after prepping her skin with Dermaflash Luxe, Mayo turned to Urban Decay cosmetics, including the Naked Heat Palette to contour and define the eyes, Perversion 24/7 Eye Pencil and the Perversion Waterproof Mascara to create the dazzling sexy eyes before topping them off with Kiss Velvet lashes.

“I wanted Lizzo to look like the best version of herself,” Mayo said. “Channeling our forever inspirations, Diana Ross and Cher.”