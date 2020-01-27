Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple #goals. They kept up this dreamy image at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, when the former No Doubt member revealed that her beau played a big part in the design of her dress.

“Basically, Blake has been gathering shells over the last four years since we met,” she told E! news on the red carpet. “It’s actually Dolce and Gabbana, but they did use some of the shells Blake collected for me over the years.”

When Ryan Seacrest responded that he wasn’t sure if he believed her or not, the country singer cheekily pointed out some shells on the dress that he said were ones he’s collected. “Actually, some of these still have creatures in them,” Shelton joked.

Now of course, the shell-embellished white minidress doesn’t actually have fresh off-the-beach adornments hand collected by the 43-year-old himself, but the dress still serves as a nod to the couple. The “Hollaback Girl” singer said that the dress itself was actually inspired by her man’s last name. So there still is a lovely element there that gives it special meaning.

The 50-year-old accessorized her structured strapless number with over-the-knee leather boots and minimal jewelry that included little silver drop ball earrings.

As for Shelton, he kept it classic and simple in a monochrome black ensembles, complete with slacks, a button-up, a vest, a jacket and a tie. He topped off the look with a pair of textured boots.

The couple will perform together at the 62nd annual awards show, singing “Nobody But You,” which is their duet that’s on Shelton’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

“No, it wasn’t written as a duet,” he explained Sunday night. “Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly.”