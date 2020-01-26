The biggest night in music is finally here! The 2020 Grammy Awards are taking place tonight, January 26. As we wait in excited anticipation for performances from Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, we’re taking a look at how all the hit-making A-listers are getting ready.

Airing on CBS at 8 p.m. EST, the 62nd annual awards are being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But if you’re like Us and just can’t wait to get in on the action, we’ve scoured Instagram and found some of the hottest pop stars in the industry getting beauty-ready with their killer glam squads.

From Cardi B getting her hair styled in a towel to Brandi Carlile getting a little pre-show snip, all these behind-the-scenes beauty moments are really something special. It’s almost like we’re right there with them!

Keep scrolling to check out all of the stars getting ready for this year’s Grammys.