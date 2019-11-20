Grammys 2020 Nominations: See the Full List

The biggest night in music is filled with the biggest names! On Wednesday, November 20, Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Lizzo leads with eight nominations, including Record of the Year for “Truth Hurts” and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow close behind with six nods each.
Keys, who has taken home 15 Grammy Awards over the years, will return to host the 62nd annual ceremony, set to air on CBS Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.
See the full list of nominees below:
Record of the Year
“Hey Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I, I – Bon Iver
Norman F–king Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
7 – Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F–king Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheerean
Lover – Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” – Rival Sons
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum” – Tool, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo – Bring Me the Horizon
Social Cues – Cage the Elephant
In the End – The Cranberries
Trauma – I Prevail
Feral Roots – Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. – Big Thief
Assume Form – James Blake
I, I – Bon Iver
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Anima – Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Dane
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 3000
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – NAO
Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid
Painted – Lucky Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child” – J. Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Bad” – Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout” – Offset feat. Cardi B
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea” – Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper)
“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross feat. Drake)
“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage feat. J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)
“Suge” – DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I Am > I Was – 21 Savage
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100PRE – Bad Bunny
Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
Almadura – iLe
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
“I’ll Never Love Again” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan
Relatable — Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now — Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia — Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine
“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name” — I’m With Her
“Faraway Look” — Yola
Best American Roots Song
“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller — Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe
Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford
Keep On — Southern Avenue
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache
Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch — Joy Williams
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming — Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Caminando — Joss Favela
Percepción — Intocable
Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Opus — Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela — Vicente García
Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalawai’anui — Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree
Good Time — Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Best Music Film
Homecoming— Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sì – Andrea Bocelli
Love – Michael Bublé
Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
“Linked” – Bonobo
“Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza feat. Goodboys
“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5 – Apparat
No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume – Flume
Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
Best Reggae Album
Rapture — Koffee
As I Am — Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done — Third World
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today” – BJ the Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” – India.Arie
“Jerome” – Lizzo
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built for Love” – PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton feat. JoJo)
Best Metal Performance
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” – Death Angel
“Bow Down” – I Prevail
“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
“7empest” – Tool
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott
