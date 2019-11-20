Grammys 2020 Nominations: See the Full List





The biggest night in music is filled with the biggest names! On Wednesday, November 20, Alicia Keys, Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lizzo leads with eight nominations, including Record of the Year for “Truth Hurts” and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow close behind with six nods each.

Keys, who has taken home 15 Grammy Awards over the years, will return to host the 62nd annual ceremony, set to air on CBS Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of nominees below:

Record of the Year

“Hey Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee Album of the Year

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman F–king Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F–king Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheerean

Lover – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” – Rival Sons Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum” – Tool, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) Best Rock Album

Amo – Bring Me the Horizon

Social Cues – Cage the Elephant

In the End – The Cranberries

Trauma – I Prevail

Feral Roots – Rival Sons Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. – Big Thief

Assume Form – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Anima – Thom Yorke Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Dane

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak & André 3000

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – NAO

Being Human in Public – Jessie Reyez Best R&B Album

1123 – BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted – Lucky Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

Ventura – Anderson .Paak Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Bad” – Dreamville feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout” – Offset feat. Cardi B Hit Pop Songs That Were Intended for Other Artists Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea” – Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper)

“Gold Roses” – Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross feat. Drake)

“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage feat. J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle” – Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” – DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby) Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker Best Country Album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker Best Latin Pop Album

Vida – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía – Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100PRE – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Almadura – iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía Best Americana Album

Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer Best Comedy Album

Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan

Relatable — Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now — Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia — Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” — Yola Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill) Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller — Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues — Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home — Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class — Jontavious Willis Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith — Larkin Poe

Brighter Days — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me — Sugaray Rayford

Keep On — Southern Avenue Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet — Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart — Che Apalache

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Evening Machines — Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch — Joy Williams Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Caminando — Joss Favela

Percepción — Intocable

Poco A Poco — La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus — Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela — Vicente García

Literal — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai’anui — Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs — Northern Cree

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists) — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers Best Music Film

Homecoming— Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

Remember My Name — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

Birth Of The Cool — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

Shangri-la — Various Artists,Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

Anima — Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn & Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley Mcbryde, songwriters (Ashley Mcbryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay) Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì – Andrea Bocelli

Love – Michael Bublé

Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand Best Dance Recording

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza feat. Goodboys

“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize feat. Ty Dolla $ign Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 – Apparat

No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume – Flume

Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho Best Reggae Album

Rapture — Koffee

As I Am — Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation — Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done — Third World Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today” – BJ the Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – India.Arie

“Jerome” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” – PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now” – Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown feat. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton feat. JoJo) Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” – Death Angel

“Bow Down” – I Prevail

“Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage

“7empest” – Tool Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott