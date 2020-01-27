It’s a hit! The stars of music hit the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January, 26, and they looked more outrageous than ever! (See every hot style here!) The looks were even wilder than last year’s event and we are loving every single beauty moment!

What a glam slam! Pop stars and country music’s best prepped with their hairstylists, makeup artists and manicurists all day, sharing their progress on their Instagram accounts. Go behind-the-scenes and check out every pic here!

But back to the red carpet, we’re loving the trend of wild, fashion-color hues, like Tove Lo‘s dip-dyed icy green ends and Sibley Scoles’ silvery gray coif! Some stars, like Lizzo (who we can’t wait to see perform tonight!) wore long, glamorous locks styled in Old Hollywood retro waves!

When it comes to makeup, many stars wore chic rosy neutral shades, including mega influencer and inclusivity activist Tess Holliday. But some celebs went decidedly bold, case in point: Jameela Jamil‘s bold cobalt blue eyeliner!

