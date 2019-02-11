Music to our ears! The hottest stars in pop, rock and country hit the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles February 10 for the 61st annual Grammy Awards and their over-the-top hair, makeup and style moves hit all the right notes!

The mane moves of the night are always some of our favorite of awards season, and unlike the Golden Globes, which brought demure (and not-so-demure!) updos, or the Critics’ Choice Awards bang brigade and the SAG Awards bobs, the Grammys hottest hair trends are sleek waves and ponytails of all shapes and heights. (We see you, Maren Morris with your gypsy pony!)

Makeup gave Us all the feels, too! Host Alicia Keys, known for her vocal no-makeup movement, really wowed us with her half-up voluminous curls. And who can’t wait to copy the bright lips trend as seen on Tori Kelly and Kelsea Ballerini (hello, hot orange pout!)

And how about those nails on Cardi B., whose tips never fail to wow us?

