The critics chose their picks and now it’s time for Us to crown the most gorgeous makeup, glowing skin and luscious locks! The stars of television and film stepped out on Sunday, January 13 for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and the glam looks were next-level.

From statement hair accessories (see: Charlize Theron’s sleek gold barrette and Kiki Layne’s bling-y celestial bobbies) to loose, sexy hair texture (we’re looking at you, Sandra Oh!) and coral pouts in varying lip shades (hello, Lucy Boynton, Mandy Moore and Rachel Brosnahan!) there were many standout beauty moments to discuss.

There were so many great hairstyles and makeup hues! Scroll through and let’s get to it!