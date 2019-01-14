Move over, ladies! Hollywood’s hottest hunks hit the red — ahem, blue — carpet at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 13, in some best-dressed-worthy sharp suits and tailored tuxedos that did not disappoint.

From unexpected pops of color and prints (here’s looking at you, Brandon Victor Dixon, John Legend and Timothee Chalamet) to updated takes on classics (i.e. Darren Criss’ neutral number, John Krasinski in black and white and Rami Malek’s dove grey two piece), the dapper dudes held their own against style stars like Julia Roberts, Rachel Brosnahan, Allison Janney and Claire Foy who also hit the red carpet in pants!

Keep scrolling for a look at all the hot guys in suits at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards!