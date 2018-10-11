Happy Birthday, Cardi B! The rapper and new mom turns 26 on Thursday, October 11, and, in addition to nailing it (pun intended!) with her keep-it-real attitude and her great music, she’s also become known for her statement-making digits! Beyond her chart-topping hits and collabs, baby Kulture’s mom is singlehandedly keeping the nail art trend alive with over-the-top designs that are all kinds of mani inspo.

From rhinestones to to jewels to tips printed with pics of her hubby Offset’s face, Cardi has rocked it all on her mile-long nails. Working with pro Jenny Bui of NYC’s Nails on 7th Ave and Jenny’s Spa, the “I Like It” rapper keeps things fun and flashy, and we love her for it!

In honor of her 26th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of Cardi B’s hottest manicures. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!