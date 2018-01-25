This girl is on fire! From her killer voice to her minimalist approach to beauty, we admire Alicia Keys for a lot of reasons. Over the last few years, the Grammy-winner has eschewed overly made-up looks in favor of glowing skin and natural hair, and she helped spark a powerful conversation about the importance of being comfortable in your own skin. In honor of the singer’s 37th birthday, we are taking look back at some of her most beautiful no-makeup makeup looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!