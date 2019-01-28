The stars of film and television hit the red carpet for the 25th Annual SAG Awards on January 27, 2019 and the trophy for best hair and makeup goes to… these gorgeous celebs!

Awards Season 2019 is well underway, and the trend of bold makeup with easy, sexy hair continues! We loved the blue hues we saw at the Golden Globes and the bobs that were all the rage at the Critics’ Choice Awards; now we’re adding ribbon-tied hair and extra-dark lips to our list of celebrity beauty moves we’re obsessed with!

Topping our favorites: Laura Harrier’s raspberry lips, Lucy Boynton’s chic bob swept half up with a black velvet bow and, of course, Lady Gaga with a show-stopping ’20’s-inspired look showing off black cherry lips and marcel-waved hair! Scroll through to see the hottest hair and makeup at the SAGs — and to see how they stack up to last year’s looks, check out our 2018 picks!

And of course, the glam is always inspired by the dress (or the tuxedo or the jumpsuit!) — see every 2019 style here!