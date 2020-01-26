Music and fashion? Sign Us up! To celebrate the best of the best in music for the 62nd year, stars hit the red carpet for the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center in L.A. — and unsurprisingly, they looked damn good doing it.

From Hair to Makeup, See the Stars Getting Ready for the 2020 Grammy Awards With Their Glam Squads

The fun began at 8:00 ET on CBS with plenty of statement-making fashion — some more head-turning than others. The Grammys, after all, are known to feature some over-the-top, buzz-worthy ensembles. For example, for Lady Gaga’s first ever Grammy awards ceremony in 2010, the star wore a purple gown-like ensemble consisting of orbital rings and a giant weapon-like star accessory that she held in her hand.

Interestingly enough, stars also use the Grammys red carpet as a way to make a political statement. In 2019, Joy Villa wore a gown covered in a brick-like pattern with “build the wall” written on the back of it. She also carried a red purse with Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

But one of the most memorable looks of all time was Jennifer Lopez’s green silk Versace dress that she wore to the 42nd annual ceremony on February 23, 2000. At the time, J. Lo was nominated for the Best Dance Recording award for her hit song, “Waiting for Tonight.” She didn’t win a Grammy, but she did break the Internet for the first time, as fans desperately searched for a photo of the dress on Google.

60 Years of Grammys Fashion: The Best Styles Through the Decades

Hosted by music icon Alicia Keys, this year’s awards show will feature the best singers, performers and music producers. Big-names like Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Ariana Grande — and more — will also be taking to the stage for a night that’s bound to be unforgettable.

Keep scrolling to check out all the red carpet looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet.