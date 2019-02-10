Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

The biggest night in music has arrived. The 61st annual Grammy Awards kick off on Sunday, February 10! Alicia Keys will serve as host – the first woman to lead the show since Queen Latifah MC’d in 2005. Keys, 38, has won 15 Grammy Awards over the years, so she knows a thing or two about the industry!

Throughout the night, some of the most popular names will take the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cardi B, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone are just a few acts scheduled to perform.

Additionally, Diana Ross will take the stage for a special tribute in honor of her 75th birthday, and Dolly Parton will be honored with a performance of her hits by Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town. The third tribute of the night will go to legend Aretha Franklin, who died in August at the age of 76. R&B greats Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams will perform a medley of the “Respect” singer’s songs.

As for the nominees, get the full list below; the winners will be bolded as the night goes on.