Grammys 2019 Nominations: See the Full List!

Music’s biggest night is just two months away! Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Apple Music host Zane Lowe and members of the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning on Friday, December 7.
For the 2019 ceremony, multiple changes were made to some of the top categories. Most notably, the number of nominees for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist increased from five to eight.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Album of the Year
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake, Scorpion
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Post Malone, Beer Bongs & Bentleys
Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Black Panther: the Album
Record of the Year
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan — Drake
“Shallow” — Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song of the Year
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Sears & Anthony Tiffith
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Schott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Pop solo performance
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Pop duo/group performance
“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
“S Wonderful — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Say Something — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Pop vocal album
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Country solo performance
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris
“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban
Country duo/group performance
“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Country album
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Country song
“Break Up In The End”— Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite
“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris
“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip
“Space Cowboy”— Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila”— Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers
“When Someone Stops Loving You”— Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna
Rap performance (single or track)
“Be Careful” — Cardi B
“Nice For What” — Drake
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Rap album
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Rap song
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters
“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet
“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, RogÃ©t Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young
“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson
Rock album
Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains
Mania — Fall Out Boy
Prequelle — Ghost
From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream — Weezer
Alternative music album
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Bjork
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Rock performance (single or track)
“Four Out Of Five” — Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell
“Made An America” — Fever 333
“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm
Metal performance
“Condemned To The Gallows” — Between The Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven
“Electric Messiah” — High On Fire
“Betrayer” — Trivium
“On My Teeth” — Underoath
Rock song
“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph
“Mantra” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes
“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer
R&B album
Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged — PJ Morton
Urban contemporary album
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
R&B performance
“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton
“Summer” — The Carters
“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
“First Began” — PJ Morton
Traditional R&B performance
“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette
“Honest” — Major
“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
R&B song
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane
“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi
“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love
“Long As I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon
Song written for visual media
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith
“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me” — Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt
“This Is Me” — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Soundtrack for visual media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Comedy album
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
Musical theater album
The Band’s Visit
Carousel
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
My Fair Lady Once
On This Island
Spoken word album
Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang) Courtney B. Vance
Calypso, David Sedaris
Creative Quest, Questlove
Faith – A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish
