Grammys 2019 Nominations: See the Full List!

Music’s biggest night is just two months away! Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Apple Music host Zane Lowe and members of the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning on Friday, December 7.

For the 2019 ceremony, multiple changes were made to some of the top categories. Most notably, the number of nominees for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist increased from five to eight.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Album of the Year

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake, Scorpion

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Post Malone, Beer Bongs & Bentleys

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Black Panther: the Album

Record of the Year

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan — Drake

“Shallow” — Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song of the Year

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Sears & Anthony Tiffith

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Schott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Pop solo performance

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Pop duo/group performance

“Fall In Line” — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys

“S Wonderful — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Say Something — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Pop vocal album

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Country solo performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” — Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” — Keith Urban

Country duo/group performance

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” — Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Country album

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Country song

“Break Up In The End”— Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite

“Dear Hate” — Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris

“I Lived It” — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip

“Space Cowboy”— Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila”— Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers

“When Someone Stops Loving You”— Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna

Rap performance (single or track)

“Be Careful” — Cardi B

“Nice For What” — Drake

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Rap album

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Rap song

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters

“Lucky You” — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet

“Sicko Mode” — Khalif Brown, RogÃ©t Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young

“Win” — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson

Rock album

Rainier Fog — Alice In Chains

Mania — Fall Out Boy

Prequelle — Ghost

From The Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream — Weezer

Alternative music album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Bjork

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Rock performance (single or track)

“Four Out Of Five” — Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

“Made An America” — Fever 333

“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm

Metal performance

“Condemned To The Gallows” — Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” — High On Fire

“Betrayer” — Trivium

“On My Teeth” — Underoath

Rock song

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph

“Mantra” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer

R&B album

Sex & Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged — PJ Morton

Urban contemporary album

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

R&B performance

“Long As I Live” — Toni Braxton

“Summer” — The Carters

“Y O Y” — Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” — PJ Morton

Traditional R&B performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” — Bettye LaVette

“Honest” — Major

“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love” — Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

R&B song

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane

“Come Through And Chill” — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi

“Feels Like Summer” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

“Focus” — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love

“Long As I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon

Song written for visual media

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith

“Mystery Of Love” — Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” — Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

“This Is Me” — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, written by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Soundtrack for visual media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Comedy album

Annihilation, Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen

Tamborine, Chris Rock

Musical theater album

The Band’s Visit

Carousel

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

My Fair Lady Once

On This Island

Spoken word album

Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang) Courtney B. Vance

Calypso, David Sedaris

Creative Quest, Questlove

Faith – A Journey For All, Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest on all of Hollywood’s hottest and most exciting events and afterparties, subscribe to our new podcast "On The List" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!