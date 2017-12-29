One thing that didn’t disappoint Us in 2017 was the music. Though Beyoncé, Kanye West and Rihanna didn’t drop earth-shattering projects again this year, there were plenty of other albums we just couldn’t stop replaying. To curate this list of the top 10, Us Weekly combed through dozens of records from the hottest artists in the game. Every genre, from pop to country to rap to alternative, was taken into consideration and each disc was carefully analyzed.

Some great albums didn’t make the final cut (shoutout to honorable mentions SZA, Niall Horan, Chris Stapleton and Vince Staples), while others didn’t even warrant a second listen (sorry, Katy Perry and Chris Brown). But it was Harry Styles who came out on top. See the full list below!