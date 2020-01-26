Will the Grammys shake things up in 2020? It’s definitely a possibility!

The biggest night in music is upon us — and the women are leading the pack. Lizzo leads the nominations list with eight nods while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X earned six nominations each.

This year is the first time two artists have landed nominations in the big four general categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Eilish,17, is also the youngest nominee to ever receive noms in all four.

It’s also a big year for her brother, FINNEAS. The producer, whose real name is Finneas Baird O’Connel, is also a first-time nominee with five nods. The 22-year-old shares three with his sister and is also nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Top nominee Ariana Grande, who won Best Pop Vocal Album at last year’s Grammys, is nominated for the same award again for thank u, next. The 2020 show is also the first time she’s nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The 62nd annual Grammys will also feature performances from many of the biggest names in the music industry cut including Eilish, Grande, Lizzo, Aerosmith, Joshua Bell, BTS, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Common, Misty Copeland, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and Lil Nas X.

Scroll through below for a list of all the nominees and winners, being updated through the night.