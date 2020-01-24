Taylor Swift will not attend the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The singer, 30, last performed at the Grammys in February 2016, when she opened the show with her 1989 single “Out of the Woods.”

The pop star’s decision to skip the 62nd annual ceremony may not come as a surprise to fans, as she was snubbed of nominations in most of the evening’s top categories. When the Recording Academy announced this year’s list of nominees last fall, Swift only appeared three times: Her seventh studio release, Lover, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, while “You Need to Calm Down” and the title track are nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year, respectively. Lover did not, however, receive a nomination for Album of the Year, nor were any of its songs recognized for Record of the Year.

Although some Swifties were outraged by the snub, the superstar did not seem bothered. “LOVER IS NOMINATED FOR SONG OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories after the nominations were unveiled. “Wrote this one alone in a quiet moment and seeing it honored in the Song of the Year category by my peers means so much, wow…3 noms guys!!!!”

Leading up to Sunday night, Swift already has 10 Grammys under her belt, including Album of the Year wins for Fearless in 2010 and 1989 in 2016.

The Cats actress’ last awards show performance took place in November 2019, when she hit the stage at the American Music Awards for a medley of her greatest hits. Her road to the AMAs was not an easy one, as she claimed days earlier that Big Machine Records executives Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun had attempted to block her from doing her old songs after she left the label in 2018.

Borchetta, 57, and Braun, 38, denied any wrongdoing and Swift was ultimately allowed to perform any songs from her back catalog, but that did not stop her from making a statement at the AMAs. She started off her career-spanning performance by wearing a white shirt with the titles of her past albums on it.

“Obviously, anytime you’re standing up against or for anything, you’re never going to receive unanimous praise. But that’s what forces you to be brave,” the entertainer told Variety earlier this month. “And that’s what’s different about the way I live my life now.”

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the 2020 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.