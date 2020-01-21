Standing strong. Taylor Swift opened up about her mother’s unexpected brain tumor diagnosis amid her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 30, told Variety on Tuesday, January 21, that her family was facing a “really hard time” after doctors discovered the tumor in the midst of her mom’s chemotherapy treatment.

“Everyone loves their mom, everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness,” the Grammy winner explained. “The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

The “Delicate” songstress first revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, would be seeking treatment for breast cancer in an emotional note posted to Tumblr in April 2015.

“I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you,” the pop star said to her fans at the time. “Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now.”

While the singer admitted that there were “no red flags” during her mother’s initial screening, the results were conclusive for breast cancer. Immediately, an outpouring of support came rushing in for Taylor and her family.

Her mother successfully fought the disease after her diagnosis, but the songwriter admitted four years later that her mother’s cancer had returned — and that her dad, Scott Swift, had also faced a cancer battle.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor wrote in an essay penned for Elle magazine in March 2019. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Scroll down for more revelations from Taylor Swift’s vulnerable Variety interview.