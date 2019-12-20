Joe-Alwyn-Reveals-How-He-Feels-About-Taylor-Swift-Writing-Songs-About-Him





Taylor Swift has long mined her love life for songwriting inspiration, but boyfriend Joe Alwyn doesn’t mind being the “Lover” singer’s muse.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” Alwyn, 28, told The Sunday Times in an interview published on Thursday, December 19. He added that he prefers Swift’s narratives to the “false” gossip about the couple, observing that “99.9 percent” of the stories about them are false.

“I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial,” the A Christmas Carol actor continued, per E! News. “I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Alwyn, who appears to be the subject of the 30-year-old’s songs “London Boy” and “Gorgeous,” offered similar thoughts to Entertainment Tonight last month. “I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with,” he said at the time. “And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree.”

Swift doesn’t engage either — not in print, anyway. “I’ve learned that if I do [talk about her relationship with Alwyn], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in August. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

The 10-time Grammy winner, who was publicly linked to Alwyn in May 2017, does own up to singing about the relationship, though. “Singing about something helps you to express it in a way that feels more accurate,” she explained to Rolling Stone in September. “You cannot, no matter what, put words in a quote and have it move someone the same way as if you heard those words with the perfect sonic representation of that feeling. … There is that weird conflict in being a confessional songwriter and then also having my life, you know, 10 years ago, be catapulted into this strange pop-culture thing.”

Alwyn and Swift, who were spotted holding hands after the New York City premiere of Cats, have been a united front lately, especially amid the pop star’s battle with Big Machine Records business partners Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. “Taylor has had a tough year and Joe has been a rock for her,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are still going very strong.”