



Keeping it real. Joe Alwyn candidly spoke about the public’s intrigue of his private relationship with Taylor Swift and how he copes with it.

“I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with,” Alwyn, 28, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday, November 6. “And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree.”

The English star instead places his focus on other matters, including his role in the upcoming Cynthia Erivo-led Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet. Discussing the film, he addressed the challenges he faced playing Gideon Brodess — the son of Edward Brodess (Michael Marunde), Tubman’s enslaver.

“It was tricky. I mean, he’s obviously a horrible person,” he explained to the publication. “And a horrible family. And they stood for something that is impossible to connect with today. For any good human being, it’s impossible. The idea of slavery is repulsive and abhorrent, and so trying to find a way in is hard.”

The Favourite actor began his romance with Swift, 29, in 2016 following the “Lover” singer’s split with Tom Hiddleston. The pair have since maintained a very low-key relationship.

In August, the “You Belong With Me” songstress spoke with The Guardian about why she hasn’t been broadcasting her romance.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she shared. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

The Pennsylvania native continued, “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Despite not being interested in speaking about her romance with Alwyn, she explained to Rolling Stone in September why she is comfortable reflecting on her love life through her music.

“Singing about something helps you to express it in a way that feels more accurate,” Swift said at the time. “You cannot, no matter what, put words in a quote and have it move someone the same way as if you heard those words with the perfect sonic representation of that feeling.”

Swift had been apart of several high-profile relationships before finding love with Alwyn. The Grammy winner dated Calvin Harris from 2015 to 2016, Harry Styles from 2012 to 2013 and Jake Gyllenhaal from 2010 to 2011, to name a few.