



Going strong! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a rare public appearance together after she performed on Saturday Night Live.

The couple arrived hand in hand for an afterparty at Zuma in New York City on Saturday, October 5. The 29-year-old “Cruel Summer” songstress and the 28-year-old actor kept close and smiled as they headed into the restaurant. Earlier in the evening, Alwyn was seemingly in the crowd as Swift sang “Lover” and “False God” during the sketch comedy show.

Swift and Alwyn’s NYC outing marked the first time they have been seen together since the Grammy winner released Lover in August. Several songs on the album reference marriage, sparking rumors that the twosome are engaged. Swift fueled speculation by sporting a diamond ring on Saturday night, but the Cats star was rocking the bling on her right hand.

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017. Insiders previously told Us Weekly that she “really believes” the Favourite star is “The One for her.”

“She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point,” the source said in March 2018. “Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor. And he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

A second source told Us that the duo are a “very low-key and normal” couple.

“They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” the source said in December. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Swift previously made it clear that her romance with Alwyn “isn’t up for discussion” during an interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

“If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” Swift told the outlet in August. “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!