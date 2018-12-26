Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Private Life in London

Taylor Swift is the happiest she’s ever been with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” the source explains.

While Swift, 29, and Alwyn, 27, who were first publicly linked in May 2017, are definitely homebodies, the source says that when the pair spend time in London, they love to check out the the local pubs. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” the source adds. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

For more on Swift and Alwyn — including when he may propose and when they want to start a family

