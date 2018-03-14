Taylor Swift Believes Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is ‘the One’

She wants to be his end game! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship is more serious than ever.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 28, and the British actor, 27, are going steady and already thinking about settling down. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Although Swift has notoriously dated former suitors in the public eye, she’s enjoying keeping her romance with Alwyn out of the spotlight. “This is the first time she’s kept the guy private,” the source tells Us. “She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life.”

Adds the pal, “Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor. And he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

The Mary Queen of Scotts actor has also supported Swift as she prepares for her Reputation world tour, and he’ll be joining her on the road!

“[Taylor’s] gonna be on tour soon and Joe will be there and she realized there’s no point in not living her life,” a source told Us in December. “All her friends know about their relationship anyway. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one. She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

Us exclusively reported the “Delicate” crooner and the The Favourite actor’s romance in May 2017. Although it is unclear when they started dating, the duo first crossed paths at the Met Gala in 2016 while Swift was still dating ex Calvin Harris.

