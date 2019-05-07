When it comes to a lover, you’ll never find another like Taylor Swift — that’s what the singer proudly proclaims in her 2019 hit “Me!” And, based on what her exes have said about her post-split, it sounds like they would agree.

Tom Hiddleston — who briefly dated Swift in the summer of 2016 — still only has good things to say about the songstress, calling her “incredible” in a GQ interview published in February 2017. “Taylor is an amazing woman,” he told the magazine. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Harry Styles also praised Swift after the demise of their relationship. Following the blonde performer’s rendition of her breakup anthem “I Knew You Were Trouble” at the 2013 Brit Awards, the former One Direction member told Us Weekly that the performance was “great,” adding that “she always puts on a good show.”

Though Joe Jonas didn’t speak about his former flame at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, his actions spoke louder than words. The Jonas Brothers member was caught bopping along to his ex’s performance at the May 2019 event. His now-wife, Sophie Turner, was even spotted clapping alongside him.

One person who didn’t sing his ex’s praises after they called it quits was Calvin Harris. In July 2016, two months after the former couple split, the Scottish hitmaker accused the Reputation creator of trying to make him “look bad” after it was revealed that she helped pen his hit “This Is What You Came For.”

“I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship [with Tom Hiddleston] you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one.”

