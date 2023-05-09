A change of heart? Taylor Swift‘s connection with singer Matty Healy has the internet buzzing — but the duo go back further than some fans might realize.

The “Lavender Haze” artist, 33, and the U.K. native, 34, were first linked in 2014 when she was spotted at a few of his band The 1975’s concerts. Neither musician confirmed the rumors at the time, but Healy found himself in hot water while reflecting on the frenzy two years later.

“I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend’ … before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right,” the Grammy nominee told Elle in March 2016 after being called out for saying it would feel “emasculating” to date someone as famous as Swift.

Healy went on to explain that “90 percent” of the questions he was asked at the time were “about either [Taylor] as a person or what our ‘interaction’ was like,” which “elicited a lot of self-exploration” about being in the spotlight. He asserted that he had “a lot of respect and admiration” for the Pennsylvania native, who was dating Calvin Harris at the time.

Following her June 2016 split from Harris, 39, Swift sparked a brief romance with Tom Hiddleston. News broke in May 2017 that the “Blank Space” artist was dating Joe Alwyn, and the pair’s private relationship lasted six years. Us Weekly confirmed in April that Swift and the actor, 32, went their separate ways.

The “Sparks Fly” singer was on the road for her highly anticipated Eras Tour when her breakup made headlines. As she continued performing for sold-out crowds around the country, a source exclusively told Us that Swift felt “optimistic about her future” post-split.

“She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason,” the insider noted in April, adding that the pop star was “enjoying her freedom.”

Weeks later, Swift’s bond with Healy raised eyebrows once more when he was spotted at her concerts in Nashville — one day after his own tour wrapped in Asia. The “Somebody Else” crooner joined Gigi Hadid and more celebs in the VIP section at the May gigs and was seemingly photographed driving with Swift back to her condo.

Fans later speculated that the pair had been sending secret messages to one another during their live shows when footage surfaced of Swift and Healy mouthing the same phrase — “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.” — days apart. Other social media users have predicted that the “About You” singer might have a feature on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which drops in July.

The duo haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship, but a source exclusively told Us in May that Swift and Healy “have been hanging out and are having fun together.” The insider noted that the Miss Americana star and the “Robbers” artist “have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

A second insider revealed at the time that the pair are “having a good time reconnecting again” following their “brief” fling years prior, adding that Swift “really likes” the rocker and is “happy spending time with him.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Swift and Healy’s history — and current status: