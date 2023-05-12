In their lavender haze! Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted getting cozy as the pair continue to fuel dating speculation.

The pop star, 33, and the 1975 frontman, 34, were seen out and about by fans while enjoying a romantic date night in New York City on Thursday, May 11. Swift, who wore her hair tied in a low chignon, was a springtime dream in a canary yellow and green dress, earrings and velvet Mary Janes. The rocker, for his part, sported his usual black suit and white dress shirt with matching Raybans.

The duo — who were accompanied by mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley — sat together in the lounge of Casa Cipriani restaurant and sipped on drinks while enjoying the weather, according to TMZ. Later, they were seen walking hand in hand as they made their way through the eatery.

The Folklore songstress and England native were first linked in 2014 when Swift was spotted at a few of Healy’s performances. Neither musician confirmed the romance rumors at the time but were both seen sporting each other’s merch in the following months. The “She’s American” artist then found himself in hot water while reflecting on the frenzy two years later.

“I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend’ … before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right,” he told Elle in March 2016 after being called out for saying it would feel “emasculating” to date someone as famous as Swift.

While the Grammy winner moved on with Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn — whom she dated for nearly six years before their split in April — she and Healy raised eyebrows once again earlier this month when he was spotted at three of her Eras Tour concerts in Nashville just one day after he wrapped up his own tour in Asia.

The “Somebody Else” crooner joined Gigi Hadid and more celebs in the VIP section at the May dates of her show and was seemingly photographed driving with Swift back to her condo.

Eagle-eyed fans later speculated that the duo had been sending each other secret messages while on stage when footage of both singers mouthing the same phrase — “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” — surfaced weeks apart.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” the insider told Us exclusively earlier this month, noting that the twosome “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.” The source added that while Swift “really likes” Healy and is “happy spending time with him,” she’s “not sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something so soon after calling it quits with the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends actor.

Swift and Alwyn began dating in May 2017 and kept their romance out of the spotlight until their breakup last month. At the time, an insider told Us that the “Shake It Off” songstress’ A-list celebrity status contributed to the split.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the source exclusively shared with Us, noting that the Favourite star never “blamed” Swift for her popularity, but “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”