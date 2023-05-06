From one London boy to another? Amid the speculation that Taylor Swift has moved on from Joe Alwyn with Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman stepped out at her latest Eras Tour concert.

Healy, 34, was spotted in the crowd during the “Anti-Hero” songstress’ Friday, May 5, show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. When Swift, 33, brought her latest tour to Tennessee, the British crooner was seen snapping concert pics of the Grammy winner on the stage. Healy looked effortlessly casual in a dark tee as he stood among fans in the floor section.

Reports swirled earlier this month that Swift has started dating Healy following her split from Alwyn, 31. Neither Swift nor the “Somebody Else” singer — who previously denied dating back in 2014 before collaborating on her 2022 album Midnights — have addressed the recent speculation. (Healy confirmed during a November 2022 appearance on Kroq’s DTS Sound Space that they wrote a song for Midnights but it was not released.)

Us previously confirmed last month that Swift and the Conversations With Friends alum had split after six years together.

“Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Since the breakup, the “Teardrops on My Guitar” artist has found solace in her squad of besties all while staying busy on her Eras Tour. The stadium shows is the Pennsylvania native’s first live concert show in four years, after she last toured Reputation in 2018.

While performing a rotating setlist of her biggest hits on Friday, the Cats actress added “Sparks Fly” to her acoustic section. The inclusion of the Speak Now single served as Swift’s announcement that her rerecorded album was on the way this summer.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆),” Swift wrote via Instagram later that night, referring to lyrics from her song “Last Kiss” from that LP. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”